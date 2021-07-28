News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Delicious dessert shop 'Snix Snax' opens

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:00 AM July 28, 2021   
Carol Moore, has opened her new dessert shop 'Snix Snax' in Huntingdon.

Carol Moore, has opened her new dessert shop 'Snix Snax' in Huntingdon. - Credit: Archant

A new shop called Snik Snax has opened in Huntingdon and it sells a variety of desserts. 

Shop owne,r Carol Moore, has always dreamed of opening a dessert shop and her premises is located at 11 All Saints Passage.  

The shop opened on July 15 and sells desserts such as waffles, cookie dough and crepes. 

Carol said: “It has been good since opening, customers have been building up, I am hoping to get seating available in the next few weeks so people can sit down.  

Huntingdon Mayor Karl Webb and Carol Moore

Huntingdon Mayor Karl Webb and Carol Moore - Credit: Archant

“So people can come in and have a coffee, a tea and some cake. 

“I was really thrilled that the mayor came and helped open the shop for me.” 

Karl Webb, the mayor of Huntingdon said: "With so many businesses struggling through the pandemic, I was so pleased to be invited to open Snix Snax in All Saints Passage.

Most Read

  1. 1 Royal Oak in Hail Weston named as the best pub in Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Life sentence for Huntingdon paedophile who abused seven girls
  3. 3 Huntingdon dealer who stole from vulnerable man is jailed
  1. 4 Huntingdon man found with stash of drugs and cash is jailed
  2. 5 Equipment worth £6,000 stolen from farm during overnight break-in
  3. 6 Delicious dessert shop 'Snix Snax' opens
  4. 7 Warning to Huntingdon residents about the legal use of e-scooters
  5. 8 Road closure in Huntingdon over weekend of July 31
  6. 9 Brampton's 'fantastic' village fete welcomes 4,000 revellers
  7. 10 Suspected arsonist charged after health centre fire

"It is important that we support local business, and I am sure that Snix Snax will generate a lot of interest from our residents and visitors.

"Well done, Carol, and good luck with your new venture."

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Amelia Smith of March after surgery at Peterborough City Hospital

Hinchingbrooke Hospital | Updated

Mother sends warning over 'disgraceful' care of six-year-old daughter

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Collision at Wyton 

Motorist crashes into telephone pole at Wyton

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Whittlesey Aquapark. , Whittlesey Tuesday 20 July 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fenland District Council

Aquapark boss hits back at threat of enforcement

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Neil Roberts, 45, messaged the ‘girls’ on a social media platform

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Paedophile caught by cops after preying on 'teenage girls' online

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus