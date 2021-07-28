Published: 11:00 AM July 28, 2021

A new shop called Snik Snax has opened in Huntingdon and it sells a variety of desserts.

Shop owne,r Carol Moore, has always dreamed of opening a dessert shop and her premises is located at 11 All Saints Passage.

The shop opened on July 15 and sells desserts such as waffles, cookie dough and crepes.

Carol said: “It has been good since opening, customers have been building up, I am hoping to get seating available in the next few weeks so people can sit down.

“So people can come in and have a coffee, a tea and some cake.

“I was really thrilled that the mayor came and helped open the shop for me.”

Karl Webb, the mayor of Huntingdon said: "With so many businesses struggling through the pandemic, I was so pleased to be invited to open Snix Snax in All Saints Passage.

"It is important that we support local business, and I am sure that Snix Snax will generate a lot of interest from our residents and visitors.

"Well done, Carol, and good luck with your new venture."