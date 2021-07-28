Delicious dessert shop 'Snix Snax' opens
- Credit: Archant
A new shop called Snik Snax has opened in Huntingdon and it sells a variety of desserts.
Shop owne,r Carol Moore, has always dreamed of opening a dessert shop and her premises is located at 11 All Saints Passage.
The shop opened on July 15 and sells desserts such as waffles, cookie dough and crepes.
Carol said: “It has been good since opening, customers have been building up, I am hoping to get seating available in the next few weeks so people can sit down.
“So people can come in and have a coffee, a tea and some cake.
“I was really thrilled that the mayor came and helped open the shop for me.”
Karl Webb, the mayor of Huntingdon said: "With so many businesses struggling through the pandemic, I was so pleased to be invited to open Snix Snax in All Saints Passage.
Most Read
- 1 Royal Oak in Hail Weston named as the best pub in Cambridgeshire
- 2 Life sentence for Huntingdon paedophile who abused seven girls
- 3 Huntingdon dealer who stole from vulnerable man is jailed
- 4 Huntingdon man found with stash of drugs and cash is jailed
- 5 Equipment worth £6,000 stolen from farm during overnight break-in
- 6 Delicious dessert shop 'Snix Snax' opens
- 7 Warning to Huntingdon residents about the legal use of e-scooters
- 8 Road closure in Huntingdon over weekend of July 31
- 9 Brampton's 'fantastic' village fete welcomes 4,000 revellers
- 10 Suspected arsonist charged after health centre fire
"It is important that we support local business, and I am sure that Snix Snax will generate a lot of interest from our residents and visitors.
"Well done, Carol, and good luck with your new venture."