Deliberate fire in Ramsey involving two boats and a caravan

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:38 PM December 23, 2020   
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that a deliberate fire was started in Ramsey last night, Tuesday December 22. 

One crew from Whittlesey and one crew from Chatteris were called at 8.29pm to the fire on Field Road, Ramsey. 

They arrived at the scene to find a boat on fire that had spread to a second boat, a caravan and a food trailer. 

Firefighters used two jets and two hose reels to extinguish the fire, before returning to their stations by 11.45pm.  

The area was reinspected the following morning. 

