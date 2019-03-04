Lane 1 remains closed #A14 #Cambridgeshire eastbound btwn J24 #Godmanchester and J26 #Hilton #FenStanton following a 3 lorry collision. Recovery for the vehicles is expected on scene shortly, pls plan ahead as there is over 6 miles of congestion. pic.twitter.com/qfnpBgPZUi — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) March 4, 2019

One lane was closed whilst recovery vehicles attended to the scene. The incident happened at about 9am between junction 24 at Godmanchester and junction 26 at Hilton.

One lane was closed following the smash but re-opened again at about 10.30am.

Motorists are being told to expect delays as there are more than six miles of congestion on roads around the area.

