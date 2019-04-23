The A14 in is closed eastbound between J21 (Brampton Hut Interchange) and J22 due to an overturned lorry on the J21 roundabout.

Recovery operations are ongoing at scene, which are expected to take some time.

Traffic is being diverted via the solid diamond diversion symbol.

A spokeman for Highways England said: “At the J21 roundabout (Brampton Hut Interchange), take the exit slip road onto the A1 northbound towards Alconbury Interchange. At the roundabout, take the second exit at the first roundabout, and then the first exit at the next roundabout to join the B1043. Continue northbound on this road and at the next roundabout take the second exit onto the B1043 Rusts Lane Link Road. Continue north-east on this road and rejoin the A1(M) southbound at J13. Continue and then merge onto the A14 (southbound) towards Spittal Interchange. Continue and then merge onto the A14 eastbound at Spittals (J23).

“Please allow extra time for your journey if you're travelling in the area this afternoon.”