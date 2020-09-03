Defibrillator inspired by life-saving Rotarian installed in St Ives town centre. Picture: ST IVES ROTARY Defibrillator inspired by life-saving Rotarian installed in St Ives town centre. Picture: ST IVES ROTARY

The Rotary Club of St Ives handed over the public access defibrillator (PAD) that they had purchased to the town mayor Cllr Jonathan Pallant.

The idea was inspired by local first responder John Fagg, who gave life-saving services to one of their members.

It is situated at the corner of Priory Road and Station Road on the side wall of Nuts Bistro, and is available for use at any time.

Alan Ward said: “This is a smashing example of how we use all those funds donated to us by our generous local community, and even in difficult times like these, it is good to still be able to make a difference within St Ives.”

Former president Iain Martin was joined for the handover ceremony with Rotarians Sue Duma, David Smith, and defib-custodian Simon Townend, all of whom played a part in its sourcing, together with Angie Dickinson, chair of St Ives Town Initiative.

Unable to attend was Rtn Philip Sadler, who played a key role in supplying and installing the PAD.