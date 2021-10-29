News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Police warning after deer hit by car near Huntingdon

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 12:00 PM October 29, 2021
No injuries for motorist after deer hit by car in Houghton.

No injuries for motorist after deer hit by car in Houghton. - Credit: Cambs Police

This is the damage caused after a car hit a deer when it ran into the road near Houghton. 

Policing Huntingdonshire tweeted the photo today (October 29) following the accident on the A1123. 

They wanted to highlight the risk of animals in the road as the winter months get nearer. 

“Fortunately, the driver sustained no injuries. However, it highlights the risks which wild animals can possess, especially with the hours of darkness increasing day by day,” the post read. 

Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Huntingdon News

