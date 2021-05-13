News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Prison for dealer who rammed police car

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:21 AM May 13, 2021   
Peterborough Crown Court. 

Calvin Shallow was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court.

A London drug dealer who rammed a police car in an attempt to escape arrest has been sentenced.

Calvin Shallow, of Melford Road, London, put his Toyota Hybrid into reverse and rammed into the front of a police car after it parked up behind him in Keyworth Court, Huntingdon in December last year.

Officers from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing Team managed to get into the vehicle and arrest the 27-year-old. They found two mobile phones and a hotel room key.

In the hotel room they went on to discover £1,500 in cash, 102 wraps of heroin and 249 wraps of cocaine.

At Peterborough Crown Court yesterday May 12 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, Shallow was sentenced to two years and nine months.

PC Tom Russell from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Team said: “Shallow proved he was willing to put others at risk of harm in order to.

“Drugs ruin lives and are often associated with other crimes such as violence, burglary and theft.

“We’re committed to tackling drug dealing in Huntingdon and making the area hostile to drug dealers.”

If you suspect suspicious drug activity in your area, visit https://bit.ly/3ya2pxx

