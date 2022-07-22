An aerial shot of the application site in a field in the north of Warboys along Station Road. - Credit: Google Maps

The deadline to send comments and objections to Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) regarding a proposal to build 48 affordable dwellings in Warboys has three days to go until it is reached.

The development services at HDC said they will take into account all comments received by July 25 and will make reasonable efforts to consider any other comments received following the deadline.

More than 400 letters of objection have already been submitted by concerned residents and Warboys Parish Council members, who fear a loss of farmland and an increase in village population will place local infrastructure under great pressure.

The opposition group, known as the Station Road Development, have created a website called 'Green not Grey - Save our Farmland' presenting updates on the plans and relevant documents with information.

The website states: "We are a village group wanting to save our precious farmland from overdevelopment."

Once the deadline has passed, HDC will review the documentation, and a planning meeting will be organised at a later date.

To find out more, visit www.green-not-grey.co.uk.







