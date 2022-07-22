Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Deadline looms for the chance to comment on plans for new village homes

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 10:39 AM July 22, 2022
An aerial shot of the application site in a field in the north of Warboys along Station Road.

An aerial shot of the application site in a field in the north of Warboys along Station Road. - Credit: Google Maps

The deadline to send comments and objections to Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) regarding a proposal to build 48 affordable dwellings in Warboys has three days to go until it is reached.

The development services at HDC said they will take into account all comments received by July 25 and will make reasonable efforts to consider any other comments received following the deadline.

More than 400 letters of objection have already been submitted by concerned residents and Warboys Parish Council members, who fear a loss of farmland and an increase in village population will place local infrastructure under great pressure.

The opposition group, known as the Station Road Development, have created a website called 'Green not Grey - Save our Farmland' presenting updates on the plans and relevant documents with information.

The website states: "We are a village group wanting to save our precious farmland from overdevelopment."

Once the deadline has passed, HDC will review the documentation, and a planning meeting will be organised at a later date.

To find out more, visit www.green-not-grey.co.uk.



Planning and Development
Huntingdonshire District Council
Ramsey News

Don't Miss

A traffic camera image from the A14 at Godmanchester after a multi-vehicle crash today (July 18)

A14 | Updated

Recap: 90-minute delays on A14 due to multi-vehicle crash near Huntingdon

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Next steps for A141 Huntingdon and St Ives town centre road improvements are approved.

£6 million road improvement scheme for St Ives and Huntingdon takes next...

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
A major field fire at Great Chesterford brought trains between London and Cambridgeshire to a halt yesterday (July 17)

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service | Gallery

Major field fire near M11 spread to railway station building

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
xxx_heatwave_schools_jul22

Will schools send children home if it is too hot?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon