Do you know someone who should be nominated for a community award?
- Credit: ESCA
Members of the St Neots Initiative are reminding individuals and groups that the deadline for entering the Sue Jarrett Award for Services to the Community is fast approaching.
The St Neots Initiative says it is proud to be sponsoring the award in Sue's memory. The deadline for nominations is Monday, December 6.
Nominations must meet the following criteria:
· Commitment
· Personal Responsibility
· Demonstrate ability to give back to the community
· Recognised achievements.
"This is an opportunity to recognise those who provide services but tend to be under the radar, this can be a token of recognition," said the group's chairman Gordon Round.
Nomination Forms are available from the St Neots Initiative website at: www.stneotsinitiative.org.uk, or alternatively you can contact: secretary@stneotsinitiative.org.uk.
The successful recipients will receive a certificate and an award.
Sue Jarrett passed away in September 2020 and was a well-known figure and a significant contributor to the community of St Neots.
"She was particularly focussed on Eaton Socon and widely praised for her charitable work as well as her extensive input as a local historian. In recognition of Sue, St Neots Initiative were delighted to launch this award.
"The St Neots community would be lost without its unsung people, this is therefore an opportunity to recognise their achievements."