Gallery
Day of action at Camp Beagle as protesters demand release of puppies
Alex Collett
Published: 3:22 PM July 22, 2021 Updated: 3:23 PM July 22, 2021
- Credit: HUNTS POST
Hundreds of animal rights protesters are gathered outside a puppy breeding facility near Huntingdon today (Thursday) to demand the release of 2,000 puppies used for testing.
They are outside MBR Acres, near RAF Wyton. Protesters moved on to an area of land outside the company and set up Camp Beagle a few weeks ago.
The company is owned by Marshall BioResources.
Updates, including interviews, video and more photos to follow.
