Published: 3:22 PM July 22, 2021 Updated: 3:23 PM July 22, 2021

Protesters are demanding the breeding facility at Wyton is shut down. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Hundreds of animal rights protesters are gathered outside a puppy breeding facility near Huntingdon today (Thursday) to demand the release of 2,000 puppies used for testing.

They are outside MBR Acres, near RAF Wyton. Protesters moved on to an area of land outside the company and set up Camp Beagle a few weeks ago.

The company is owned by Marshall BioResources.

Updates, including interviews, video and more photos to follow.

Protesters at Camp Beagle today (July 22). - Credit: HUNTS POST

Hundreds of protesters are at Camp Beagle. - Credit: HUNTS POST

There is face-painting and music at the Camp Beagle protest. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The protesters want to stop animal testing. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Protesters were well prepared for the heat. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Police outside the gates of the company. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Protesters at MBR at Wyton. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Hundreds of people turned up for the protest at MBR at Wyton. - Credit: HUNTS POST































































































































