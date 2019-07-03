Mr Smith, from Fenstanton, became the oldest person ever taken into the skies by Conington Flying Club as he joined pilot Frank McLurg on June 22 for his belated birthday treat.Mr Smith turned 103 in April and family members clubbed together to buy him a flying lesson at Conington. He served in both the army and Royal Air Force in his younger years. The pilot took Mr Smith up to 2,000ft during their flight in a Cessna 152 plane, and he even had control for most of the flight, with Mr McLurg taking off and landing. Mr McLurg said: