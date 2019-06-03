An artist's impression of what the skatepark could look like in Godmanchester. Picture: CONTRIBUTED An artist's impression of what the skatepark could look like in Godmanchester. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Funding bodies WREN, Sports England and Amey have agreed to provide grants towards the new facility, which would be located at Judith's Field recreation area.

As part of Godmanchester Town Council's neighbourhood plan engagement work last year, residents said there was a need for more youth facilities in the area, including provision for a skate park.

Construction is due to start on June 3 and the skate park should be completed before the end of the school holidays in August.

The park will include specialised LED floodlighting to enable the facility to be used in the evening.

A spokesman for the town council said: "The council would like to thank local skateboard enthusiasts who have offered their expertise in the design process. To allow these works to proceed, there will be no access to Judith's Field to the left of the pavilion until the project is completed. Access to the field will still be available to the right hand side."

Last year, the town council sought support from residents for a skatepark and a survey was created.

The council said in its survey: "Many local towns and villages have a successful, well-used community skate parks. The nearest are located at Stukeley Meadows, Buckden and the new one at Alconbury Weald.

"With the new development at Roman's Edge, there will be an even bigger community of younger people for whom the town council is keen to provide recreation and educational facilities."

The town council had several potential designs for the park drawn up and these were shared with residents before a preferred option was agreed upon by the council, with Judith's Field selected to house the facility.