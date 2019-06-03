Funding bodies WREN, Sports England and Amey have agreed to provide grants towards the new facility, which would be located at Judith's Field recreation area.As part of Godmanchester Town Council's neighbourhood plan engagement work last year, residents said there was a need for more youth facilities in the area, including provision for a skate park. Construction is due to start on June 3 and the skate park should be completed before the end of the school holidays in August. The park will include specialised LED floodlighting to enable the facility to be used in the evening. A spokesman for the town council said: