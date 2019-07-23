Funding bodies WREN, Sports England and Amey have agreed to provide grants towards the new facility, which would be located at Judith's Field recreation area.

As part of Godmanchester Town Council's neighbourhood plan engagement work last year, residents said there was a need for more youth facilities in the area, including a skate park.

Construction started on June 3 and the skate park is set to be open on August 17.

The park will include specialised LED floodlighting to enable the facility to be used in the evening.

A spokesman for the town council told the Hunts Post: "The project started after two members of the public approached the town council about the possibility of a skate park. The town council carried out a wide consultation with the public, which included a web poll and presentation stands at various events across the town to ascertain support.

"The public were again consulted on the design and a steering group was formed with local residents and skate park enthusiasts liaising with the provider throughout the process. The council successfully applied for £159,100 of grant funding, with additional funding provided by the town council itself.

"We are grateful to Maverick for providing us with such a high quality skate park and delighted at the speed in which this has progressed."

Last year, the town council sought support from residents for a skate park and a survey was created.

The council said in its survey: "Many local towns and villages have a successful, well-used community skate parks. The nearest are located at Stukeley Meadows, Brampton and the new one at Alconbury Weald.

"With the new development at Roman's Edge, there will be an even bigger community of younger people for whom the town council is keen to provide recreation and educational facilities."

The town council had several designs for the park drawn up and these were shared with residents before a preferred option was agreed by the council.

INFO: The official opening will be held on August 17 from 12-4pm.