Funding bodies WREN, Sports England and Amey have agreed to provide grants towards the new facility, which would be located at Judith's Field recreation area.As part of Godmanchester Town Council's neighbourhood plan engagement work last year, residents said there was a need for more youth facilities in the area, including a skate park. Construction started on June 3 and the skate park is set to be open on August 17. The park will include specialised LED floodlighting to enable the facility to be used in the evening. A spokesman for the town council told the Hunts Post: