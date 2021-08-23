Published: 5:30 PM August 23, 2021

Grandad Michael Prentice, 77, will take on an exhilarating fundraising wing walk for midwives at Hinchingbrooke Hospital. - Credit: Family/ GoFundMe

A 77-year-old grandad will fly on the wings of a plane thousands of feet in the sky in an exhilarating fundraising mission for the “forgotten heroes” of Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Michael Prentice doesn’t believe the sky is the limit – in fact – he is keen to fulfil a lifelong ambition of taking on an wing walk while raising money at the same time.

The daring stunt will see Michael, who was a butcher for 60 years, bring awareness to the work of the midwives at Hinchingbrooke’s maternity unit.

Michael’s admiration for the team comes after seeing his granddaughter, Harriet Chapman, work there as a midwife since 2013.

“They have carried on through the whole pandemic with little acknowledgment and have suffered from many hard times from Covid-19,” Michael, from Castle Camps near Cambridge, explained.

“I would like funds to go towards updating staff rooms so they have a pleasant space to eat and get new equipment for the women and their babies.”

Michael is planning to split donations to improve the staff rooms on Lilac and Labour Ward and also improve the birthing pool area.

Mum-of-three Harriet, from Swavesey, said: “Grandad has always wanted to wing walk – he is 77 years young!

"He hasn't done anything like this before but he did have a flight in a spitfire a few years ago.

“He decided that through Covid he wanted to make it a fundraiser and donate to maternity and staff at Hinchingbrooke, as he believes that midwifery has been forgotten for any thanks during Covid.

“He has said nurses and doctors have been incredible of course, but maternity never stops."

Harriet continued: “Hinchingbrooke has helped me birth two of my three babies too and is a very special unit full of brilliant and hardworking staff.

“Recent constraints and issues with staff isolating has put pressure on the unit but staff have remained very strong and carried on throughout.”

The wing walk will take place at Headcorn Aerodrome near Ashford, Kent, on Thursday (August 26) - weather permitting.

Michael has set up a GoFundMe page in a bid to raise £1,500 for the unit. To donate visit: https://bit.ly/2UtCIce



