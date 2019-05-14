Daniel Wilson, 28, was driving his silver MG ZT along the A1 at Alconbury on the evening of 10 July, 2017, when he was stopped by officers from the force's road policing unit.

Wilson handed officers a small bag of cannabis from his pocket but a further five ounces of the drug, £530 in cash and a burner mobile phone were found in his car.

He was arrested and, following a search of his home, police discovered more cannabis, drugs paraphernalia and £620 in cash. In total, more than 900g of cannabis was seized from his car and house, estimated to have a street value of more than £9,000.

Wilson, of Linnet, Orton Wistow, Peterborough, was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (13 May) after pleading guilty to possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

DC Neil Gibbs said: "His driving brought him to our attention and as a result we were able to keep a substantial amount of drugs off our streets."