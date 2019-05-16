Councillor Daniel Rowe was elected as mayor last Wednesday (May 8), following a unanimous vote at a town council meeting. The mayor making, which was held in the Corn Exchange in St Ives, saw Cllr Rowe succeed Cllr Tim Drye, who held the position as mayor for 2018-2019. Cllr Rowe is a graduate engineer and works in the area for a polymers manufacturing company. He has been on the town council for the past five years. He spoke about his plans for mayor, as he starts his new term in office, after being elected as deputy mayor last year. Cllr Rowe said: