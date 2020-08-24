Alex Pace, 36, from St Ives, was driving his van along a single-carriageway rural road from Willingham village towards Earith at 5pm on November 9 at speeds of more than 60mph when the incident happened.

One witness recalled seeing Pace travelling close behind in his rear-view mirror.

Pace then overtook at speed and continued on the wrong side of the road around a bend as he overtook a car with its hazard warning lights on.

When the witness reached the bend he described seeing a scene of “complete carnage”.

Pace had careered into three vehicles, sending one car rolling off the road and up an embankment, finally coming to rest on its roof.

The driver of this vehicle suffered a broken knee while Pace had to be cut from his van by the fire service.

He suffered a fractured sternum and broken ribs and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The drivers and passengers in the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

PC Mick Lippiatt, who investigated, said: “Pace had no regard for himself or his fellow road users and thought he was invincible.

“He was driving while over the limit and at speeds of more than 60 mph. It’s lucky there weren’t more serious injuries.”

A blood sample was taken from Pace at hospital, which showed he had 132 milligrams of alcohol in his system, with the limit being 80.

Pace, of Barley Close, St Ives, pleaded guilty to causing injury by dangerous driving and was handed a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years, at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (August 20). He was also disqualified from driving for two years.