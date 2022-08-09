Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Dancers Jive, tango and have fun at the Illumination Dance Masquerade Ball

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 4:09 PM August 9, 2022
Attendees at the Illumination Dance Masquerade Ball held in the St Ives Corn Exchange

Attendees at the Illumination Dance Masquerade Ball held in the St Ives Corn Exchange - Credit: Illumination Dance

More than 180 people came together, danced, and jived the night away for the first Illumination Dance Masquerade Ball.

The event took place on July 30 at the St Ives Corn Exchange and allowed everyone the chance to dress to impress, don a mask and dance to a variety of genres and tempos.

Attendees danced to jive and the tango whilst donning masks during the event in St Ives.

Attendees danced to jive and the tango whilst donning masks during the event in St Ives. - Credit: Illumination Dance

DJ's played different genres of music in each of the three rooms and one of the DJs, John Howard, revealed he was performing in the same venue as his younger brother Michael Howard almost 50 years on.

Chris Jones, owner of the Illumination Dance, a part of DanceXcess, said: "Before Covid, it was suggested because our New Years Eve Eve (NYEE) event was so well organised, so well-responded to and so well attended, why didn't we do it again? So the masked ball was the first sort of iteration.

Dancers enjoyed a food feast halfway through the event to refuel before dancing again. 

Dancers enjoyed a food feast halfway through the event to refuel before dancing again. - Credit: Illumination Dance

"We were very pleased with the results, and the feedback has been amazing."

Attendees performed the Jive, tango or expressive dance from 8pm to 1am.

The food feast provided by the organisers at the Masquerade Ball

The food feast provided by the organisers at the Masquerade Ball - Credit: Illumination Dance

Food was available for dancers to refuel, and Chris said to be sure to look out for more events to come.





St Ives News

Don't Miss

A14 near Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire

A14

Man dies after two-vehicle crash on A14

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A14 between Huntingdon and Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

A14

Man, 37, named as A14 death crash victim

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Stuart Prigmore's DNA was linked to packages of drugs found in a Huntingdon flat.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man sentenced after DNA found on drugs in a Huntingdon home

Alexander Gilham

person
The B1514 Brampton Road is closed in the daytime on August 6

B1514 Brampton Road closure extended for Saturday

Alexander Gilham

person