Two dads are hoping a new motocross track will provide a safe space for people to ride.

James Chambers and Josh Fox are planning to open the track on a field off Grove Lane, north of Ellington.

Both have said they have been riding motorbikes for years and want to provide a safe space for people to ride, including their children.

Mr Chambers said: “Having ridden motorbikes on this field for a few decades now; I know the enjoyment that this sport can bring.

“We want to do things the right way and give something back to the community that I grew up in.

“I can’t wait to buy Little Jimmy (Mr Chambers’ son) his first bike.”

The pair said there is a “huge demand” for a motocross track, adding that some riders currently have to travel over 50 miles to tracks where they can ride safely.

James Chambers and Josh Fox are planning to open the track on a field off Grove Lane, north of Ellington. - Credit: Huntingdonshire District Council

If approved by Huntingdonshire District Council, the new track is planned to open on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Up to 60 riders expected on a Wednesday and up to 120 riders on a Saturday.

On both days, the gates are planned to open at 8am with bikes starting at 10am, and riding ending at 3pm.

The owners said they will be able to limit and monitor the number of people able to attend on each day and pre-booking will be required.

They added that they will not open on any other days of the week and that if they did offer a private track hire, it would only ever be on one of those two days.

Eight track marshals would be recruited from the surrounding area and trained in first aid, with support planned from the UK Emergency Support Services on open days.

Mr Chambers and Mr Fox said: “We really are trying to work with the local community to provide the area with a valuable asset for adults and children alike.

“There are already a handful of exceptionally talented young local riders that have nowhere to safely ride.

“It will get motor bikers off local green lanes, bridleways and farmers’ land.

“Motocross is a fantastic community sport and who knows, possibly the next world champion could be a local boy or girl.

Motocross is a form of off-road motorcycle racing held on enclosed off-road circuits.