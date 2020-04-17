Stay home to show you care’ – St Neots dad sings Bon Jovi classic to bring a smile to people on lock-down (Video)

Brian Moore, 48, has recorded the 1986 hit Livin’ On A Prayer with his unique lyrics to bring people comfort during the coronavirus crisis.

The lyrics to the classic have been changed by Brian who sings to the camera in his kitchen with added groovy dance moves.

It comes as his original video in the style of Tina Turner’s Simply the Best has had more than 1,000 shares online – even making its way to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

“I just wanted to say a huge ‘thank you’ to each and every one who shared this,” Brian said.

“The song has been played in high up NHS meetings, had 1,000 YouTube hits in less than a day, 1,200 of you have shared the video and even Matt Hancock has received notification.

“The best thing though is the messages I have received from those guys working on the frontline in the NHS saying how this has brought a smile to their face.”

In the Livin’ On A Prayer parody, Brian substitutes the lyrics for: “We have got to hold on for a few more weeks sitting on the sofa and watching TV, we have got each other and magazines for now - until we get out!

“Wo-ah we’re nearly there, stay home to show that you care, please be patient don’t despair stay home to show that you care.”

Brian said he had been overwhelmed by the response he has received to his videos so far and was looking for a way to make his NHS tribute into a charity track.

He is currently isolating with his wife, Michelle, and three younger children at home in St Neots.

He said: “It was just a bit of fun at first that I was sharing among family and friends but now its gone bananas.”

Music is in Brian’s blood, as he previously ran a successful karaoke disco business for five years.