News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Cyclist fighting for life after road collision

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:57 AM February 10, 2022
Updated: 9:38 AM February 11, 2022
The collision happened near Hemingford Grey and police are appealing for witnesses.

The collision happened near the village of Hemingford Grey. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A cyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after a collision near Hemingford Grey.

The collision at just before 6pm yesterday (February 9) also involved a black BMW M140i and happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A1307 near Hemingford Grey.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains today (Thursday) in a critical condition.

The driver of the car was uninjured and she is helping police with their enquiries.

Sergeant Mark Atkins, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts (BCH) Road Policing Unit, said: “The spot where this collision took place is believed to be a common crossing point for residents of The Paddocks to get into the village of Hemingford Grey.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision, or the cyclist before the incident took place, to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by reporting online here quoting incident 348 of 9 February. Anyone without internet access should call 101.CC

Cambs Live News
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Ian Clitheroe has died after the assault in Huntingdon High Street on Sunday.

Cambs Live News

Man who was assaulted in Huntingdon on Sunday has died

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Health Security Agency dealing with 'small number of children and nursery staff' at incident in Brampton

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Cause of incident at Kindred Nursery in Brampton still unknown

Alexander Gilham

person
Justin Elson was jailed for 18 months for a sexual assault in Huntingdon.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man jailed for sexual assault in Huntingdon

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
There are limited parking spaces on St Neots Market Square.

Columnists

Join the debate about parking in St Neots

Stephen Ferguson

Logo Icon