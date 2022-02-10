The collision happened near the village of Hemingford Grey. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A cyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after a collision near Hemingford Grey.

The collision at just before 6pm yesterday (February 9) also involved a black BMW M140i and happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A1307 near Hemingford Grey.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains today (Thursday) in a critical condition.

The driver of the car was uninjured and she is helping police with their enquiries.

Sergeant Mark Atkins, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts (BCH) Road Policing Unit, said: “The spot where this collision took place is believed to be a common crossing point for residents of The Paddocks to get into the village of Hemingford Grey.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision, or the cyclist before the incident took place, to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by reporting online here quoting incident 348 of 9 February. Anyone without internet access should call 101.CC