Police say the death, which happened on Offord Road at about 3pm on Sunday, is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman said: “We were called just after 3pm yesterday to reports of the sudden death of a cyclist in Offord Road, Godmanchester.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and there is currently no indication that another vehicle was involved.”

The spokesman said: “However, officers investigating are keeping an open mind and are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or the cyclist immediately prior.”

Information can be given to police online at the force’s web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 339 of 23 August.

Police are not naming the victim, believed to be a man, because the incident is not thought to be suspicious.