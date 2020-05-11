Dan Chillingworth is embarking on the challenge in support of Peterborough-based charity Sports Connections Foundation.

He is currently cycling 50km each day on his mountain bike until May 29.

Earlier this year, Dan and business partner Warren Whitfield pledged to raise the cash hosting golf days and charity events.

However, the pair, who run Xtreme Events and Modern World Business Solutions, had to put their plans on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Father-of-three Dan decided to take on his own challenge in a bid to raise the £10,000 himself.

In the past ten years Dan has had nine operations and likens himself to the Tin Man rather than Chris Boardman or Chris Hoy.

He said: “Anyone who knows me will know how difficult this challenge is going to be for me, but I want to be a man of my word and do some good for this amazing charity.

“I’ve been lucky enough to attend Sports Connections Foundation events over the past few years and I’ve seen first-hand the difference this charity makes to children’s lives; it’s simply inspirational.

“Maybe I can even get Warren to join me on the final day and do his own 50km cycle around his hometown?

“I am a loving father of three beautiful children, and I feel that all children should have access to sport and great opportunities in life.”

Sports Connections Foundation believes that sport is one of the most powerful tools on the planet and impacts the lives of children and young people.

Through its Sporting Wishes initiatives it helps to make dreams come true for some of the bravest and most deserving children.

Sports Connections Foundation founder Junior McDougald, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of Dan. What he’s committed to achieve is phenomenal.”

To support Dan on his journey and donate to the cause visit: https://bit.ly/2SHkwb0