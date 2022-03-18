St Neots Cycling Club invites riders and families to cycle for Ukraine. - Credit: Wheels in Wheels

St Neots Cycling Club has planned an event called Cycle for Ukraine this Sunday, inviting riders to enter and help raise money for the DEC Ukraine Appeal.

The route is around 15 miles long and starts at 11 am on March 20 from St Neots Market Square.

There is a minimum entry fee of £10, and for the family ride, it is £5 with donations encouraged when buying tickets and when present on the day.

Graham Temple of Wheels in Wheels Events, who has helped organise the day, said: "It's like a normal club day, and we’ve thrown in a family ride.

"We wanted it totally inclusive, and we don’t want to leave the families out, so there is a separate safer ride for them and their children."

The family route is 2.4 miles long, and any type of bike is encouraged.

Graham said more than 200 riders have entered so far, with more expected on the day as the St Neots club hope to reach a £10,000 target for those in desperate need in Ukraine.

If you wish to enter the event or find out more information, please contact info@wheelsinwheels.com