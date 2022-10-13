Businesses in Cambridgeshire are being urged to attend a free event aimed at providing advice about the threats posed by cybercrime.

The event, being held next month, will include leading experts and key speakers include: Will Lyne, head of cyber Intelligence at the National Crime Agency and Fiona Bail, from the Eastern Cyber Resilience Centre (ECRC).

The event is being hosted by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston at Cambridge City Airport and will provide attendees with the very latest advice and information to protect their data and accounts from the risk of a cyber attack.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s dedicated cyber crime team will also be on hand to talk about their commitment to keeping local businesses safe and following up every incident of cyber crime.

Darryl said: “Cyber crime is a growing global threat and one that is notoriously difficult to investigate with offenders often based overseas.

“Many cyber attacks can be prevented with good security knowledge and robust protection policies which is why I am hosting this event. I want businesses to understand what they can do to shield their online assets by learning from the best – this is an opportunity not to be missed.

“Putting communities first is a key priority in my police and crime plan, and as part of that commitment I have pledged to bring businesses together, listen to their concerns and take robust and positive action to protect their livelihoods. This event is one of the many ways I am delivering on my promise.”

The event, which is free of charge and includes free parking and light refreshments, takes place between 5.30pm and 8pm on Tuesday, November 15.

Businesses will have an opportunity to get up-to-date with current risks and learn from the technical expertise of those at the forefront of fighting cyber crime nationally.

The event will also feature market stalls with local representatives offering support.

Attendees are invited to send any questions they have on cyber crime for the panel of speakers in advance.

The event will take place at Marshall Group, Cambridge City Airport, Newmarket Road, Cambridge, CB5 8RX. To register, contact Nicola Goddard at: Nicola.goddard@cambs.police.uk.

