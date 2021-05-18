Published: 11:04 AM May 18, 2021

A number of events have been organised to mark the further easing of lockdown in the district's market towns.

Now that lockdown restrictions have eased further, Huntingdonshire District Council is encouraging more people to shop locally and show appreciation for their local towns.

The work of the district council’s Think Local campaign, supported by The Hunts Post, is to encourage local people to return to the towns and reinforce their love of the high streets.

"During May, we are celebrating the ‘Love Your Towns’ message, refreshed across all of the market towns to encourage local people to embrace the district and how unique each town is," said a spokesperson for HDC.

All four towns have put up floral displays and Think Local campaign coloured bunting has been erected down the high streets, alongside additional resources installed by the district council’s street cleansing team to ensure the towns were refreshed for the reopening of non-essential retail and hospitality.

On Saturday May 29, the ‘Love Your Towns’ event will be held in Ramsey, with music, markets and more as the next part of the May celebration of the Think Local campaign.

The event incorporates buskers, full markets and a family fun day.

"Huntingdonshire District Council is looking forward to welcoming both residents and visitors back to the towns, and the ‘Love your Town’ event is the perfect opportunity for families to safely enjoy what Ramsey has to offer and safely get back to exploring the market town," the spokesperson added.

Elsewhere in the market towns, The Cromwell Museum in Huntingdon, has organised a Cromwell art trail that includes Mrs Cromwell’s cookbook, and art at the now-nursing home where the famous Lord Protector was born, on Saturday, May 22.

You can find more information on the Cromwell Museum website. www.cromwellmuseum.org.