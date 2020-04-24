You may also want to watch:

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is given that I, John Eric Smith have on the 17th March 2020 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for the Crystal Lakes Leisure, Crystal Lodge, Low Road, Fenstantion, Huntingdon, PE28 9HU to provide both outdoor and indoor events during the year. These events will include a variety of events such as music events and open air cinema.

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary’s Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 30th April 2020. Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.