Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Published: 11:00 PM August 21, 2020 Updated: 4:37 PM November 1, 2020

Crossing Transport Ltd of 49 Riseholme, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough PE2 5SP is applying for a licence to use Unit 3030, Alconbury, Huntingdon PE28 4WX as an operating centre for 7 goods vehicles and 7 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hill Crest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send their copy of representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s Office..