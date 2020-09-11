The village will benefit from the crossing on Thrapston Road thanks to Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding.

It comes as part of a joint funding partnership with Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) and Cambridgeshire County Council.

HDC Cabinet members supported the decision to use CIL funding of £20,000 as co-funding towards the project on the understanding that the project is completed by September 2023.

Cambridgeshire County Councillor, Ian Gardener said: “This is a fantastic example of how CIL money and partner collaboration is enabling improvements to our communities and making a real difference to people’s lives.”

Chairman of Kimbolton and Stonely Parish Council, Councillor Paul Seabrook added: “Kimbolton Parish Council has long recognised the issue for residents crossing the B645, particularly for those with young children, the elderly and disabled.”

Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) helps fund new community infrastructure to support development in an area on projects such as new schools, transport links, open spaces, and recreational facilities.