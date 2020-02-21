Chris Bowditch and Lorraine Welton have worked at the school in Eaton Ford, St Neots, for a combined total of more than 44 years.

The much-loved teaching assistants recently said goodbye to the school and will enjoy seeing more of their growing families and holidaying with the husbands.

The children and the staff will miss them both.

Headteacher Anne Eardley, said: "The world needs more people like Chris and Lorraine.

"Crosshall Junior School is in their hearts. Both of the teaching assistants have worked tirelessly for the school, running clubs after the school day ends, supporting residential trips and helping out at events. Luckily, when they both return from their trips away, they have promised that they will work with the children again. We are all very pleased as they have a wealth of experience and they are two lovely people. We will miss them."