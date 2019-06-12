A dog that comforted secret agents before they flew on wartime missions into Nazi-held Europe has received a posthumous commendation from the animal charity PDSA.Crommie, a golden cocker spaniel, has been recognised for putting the agents - who faced torture and death if they were captured - at their ease. He was especially good with those who were upset and probably suffering from what is now widely recognised as post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).The dog, whose name was Cromwell, was affectionately known as Crommie and was the pet of Sqn Ldr Cautley Nasmyth Shaw, commander of Farm Hall, Godmanchester. Farm Hall was a holding centre for the agents run by the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) before they were sent on missions to Europe during the Second World War. Many of these missions took off from Tempsford airfield, near St Neots. Godmanchester historian Roger Leivers discovered the story of Crommie while carrying out research and passed the information on to the PDSA which decided to make the commendation - part of a series of awards for animal heroism - to mark the dog's contribution to the war effort as one of its first PTSD dogs. The ceremony at the Bridge Hotel, Huntingdon and later at the Porch Museum, in Godmanchester, included representatives of the PDSA, and Tania Szabo. Tania's mother was a secret agent called Violette who was captured, tortured and executed. She attended the ceremony with two of the sons of Sqn Ldr Shaw, at the Porch Museum on Saturday. Mr Leivers said: