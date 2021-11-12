Cromwell Academy in Huntingdon has received a GOOD Ofsted rating in the midst of one of the most challenging years schools have ever faced.

Despite the disruption caused by a two-year long global pandemic, Cromwell Academy leaders and staff have continued their relentless pursuit to improve the school, resulting in achieving the Good grading.

OFSTED praised leaders’ efforts since the previous inspection, highlighting the quality of the curriculum offer, standards of pupils’ behaviour and the relentless focus on pupil safety and wellbeing.

The school’s values were highlighted throughout the report. Pupils showed inspectors how they “are keen to learn and take pride in their work” and comments included “would not change anything about the school".

During the inspection, the school’s provision for extending pupils’ learning through the use of PRO Pods (referenced in the report as “learning stations”) was highly praised, with the lead inspector commenting that he would like to “package it up and take it to other schools.”

Inspectors described this approach as highly effective and rapid at moving learning forward.

Headteacher Hannah Connor-James said: “I am delighted the school, children and its staff have finally been recognised for all the hard work and commitment in bringing about these high standards.

"As with all schools, it has been an incredibly tough time and this outcome represents a remarkable achievement in the midst of both the pandemic and under a newly introduced Ofsted Framework.

"We won’t stop here, we will continue to build upon this success in our drive to provide the best possible educational opportunities for our children.”

Cromwell Academy chairman of governors, Richard Laing, commented: “Cromwell Academy has come such a long way in the last few years, and the governors are delighted that Ofsted has recognised all the progress that has been made.

"We are so proud of all the children and the staff at the school, who have made this progress possible. We will not rest on our laurels, but continue to strive to make Cromwell an even better school in the coming months and years. Thank you so much for all your support in these difficult times.”

“We are so proud of the journey that Cromwell Academy has undertaken in these last few years and at last this has been recognised officially by Ofsted.

"Congratulations to Hannah, her staff and pupils for an excellent and thoroughly deserved outcome. Cromwell Academy is a delightful school offering creativity and excellence in education.”



