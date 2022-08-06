Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Rotary club donates more than £1,100 to police boxing club

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 9:39 AM August 6, 2022
President of the Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell, Geoff Richardson, presents the cheque to CAMPOL

President of the Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell, Geoff Richardson, presents the cheque to Mick Taylor, head coach at CAMPOL - Credit: Hunts Post

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell has made a significant donation worth £1,145.65 to the Cambridgeshire Constabulary Amateur Boxing Club (CAMPOL) to help them buy new equipment.

The Rotary club presented the cheque to CAMPOL on July 28, which was used to purchase punching bags, poles and other equipment in its 50th year.

Chairman of the foundation committee at the Rotary Club, Lawrie Cook, said: "We decided they needed new equipment as it doesn't last forever, and is something that we were very keen on providing.

"We are always keen to assist in local community projects, and we are hopeful that in the New Year we will be able to restart the Boxing Tournament."

The Rotary club have co-operated with CAMPOL for many years and, in the past, organised boxing tournaments, such as an event at the Burgess Hall in St Ives.

The money raised came from the Rotary foundation charity matching grant, which was approved and matched by the Rotary club from its own funds, helping to further aid the community.

Charity News
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

The England team with their gold medals at Arena Birmingham on day one of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Huntingdon' gymnast Jarman hails teammate after Commonwealth gold

James Toney

Logo Icon
Cambridge Magistrates' Court from outside

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drink driver drove child, 7, whilst nearly five times over limit

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The Secret Garden Party paint fight

Music

Secret Garden Party's spectacular return after five-year hiatus

Ben Jolley

person
An example of illegal on-street parking caught by Cambridgeshire Police in July.

Huntingdonshire District Council

Push for civil parking enforcement in Huntingdonshire to prevent...

Alexander Gilham

person