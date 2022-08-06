President of the Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell, Geoff Richardson, presents the cheque to Mick Taylor, head coach at CAMPOL - Credit: Hunts Post

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell has made a significant donation worth £1,145.65 to the Cambridgeshire Constabulary Amateur Boxing Club (CAMPOL) to help them buy new equipment.

The Rotary club presented the cheque to CAMPOL on July 28, which was used to purchase punching bags, poles and other equipment in its 50th year.

Chairman of the foundation committee at the Rotary Club, Lawrie Cook, said: "We decided they needed new equipment as it doesn't last forever, and is something that we were very keen on providing.

"We are always keen to assist in local community projects, and we are hopeful that in the New Year we will be able to restart the Boxing Tournament."

The Rotary club have co-operated with CAMPOL for many years and, in the past, organised boxing tournaments, such as an event at the Burgess Hall in St Ives.

The money raised came from the Rotary foundation charity matching grant, which was approved and matched by the Rotary club from its own funds, helping to further aid the community.