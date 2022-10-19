The Cromwell Museum in the heart of Huntingdon is celebrating 60 years since it first opened to the public in 1962.

Over that time, the museum has brought in 575,000 visitors who have viewed the collection of thousands of artefacts in the former Grammar School that Oliver Cromwell attended.

To museum has set up a small display in the museum to tell its story.

The Cromwell exhibition in 1958. - Credit: Credit Cambridgeshire Archives

On Saturday, October 22, Members of the Sealed Knot Re-enactment Society will be on the Market Square, from 11am - 4pm to chat to visitors about Cromwell's life and times.

During half term, the museum has arranged activities for all the family such as free Cromwell crafts between 1pm-3pm on October 25/27 where children can make hand puppets with a Cromwellian or Halloween theme.

Or take the chance to explore the historic 18th Century courtrooms at the town hall on October 26. Listen to stories and hear about the trials that have taken place in the 400 years of the building's history from alleged witches to gruesome murders.

Part of the inside of the museum spanning Cromwell's life. - Credit: Cromwell Museum

Curator of the Cromwell Museum, Stuart Orme, said: "The museum is delighted to be celebrating 60 years of welcoming visitors, originally opening in the same week as the Beatles first appeared on TV and the world watched the Cuban Missile Crisis in apprehension.

“We’ve a small display explaining how we’ve changed over the last 60 years and events to entertain all the family over the coming month.”

The display on the Museum’s story can be seen throughout October during normal opening hours.

The Courtrooms by Candlelight Tours are available from Wednesday 26 October at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm.

Tickets are £5 for adults and £4 for children, for more information or to pre-book these tickets, visit the museum’s website at: www.cromwellmuseum.org