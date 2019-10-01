The Sealed Knot were in Huntingdon to mark the temporary closure of the Cromwell Museum. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT The Sealed Knot were in Huntingdon to mark the temporary closure of the Cromwell Museum. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

The Sealed Knot recreated several scenes from Huntingdon's history as part of an event to mark the closure of the Cromwell Museum, in Huntingdon,

The museum is closing to allow refurbishment work to go ahead, but a temporary display will be on view in the town hall, form October 19.

An encampment on the Market Square included Parliamentarian soldiers from the Sealed Knot in the grounds of All Saint's Church who recreated a Leveller mutiny.

The 'Levellers' were a radical movement that grew out of the English Civil War,

Stuart Orme, from the museum, said: "We had a great reaction from visitors who came along, particularly for the performances that we staged inside the church.

"It was very atmospheric in All Saint's Church as the original mutiny was in similar surroundings."