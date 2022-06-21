Police in Cambridgeshire launched an investigation into an "attempted distraction theft" following an incident involving a woman in her 80s in Yaxley - Credit: PA

Two men claiming to be utilities workers reportedly tried to barge their way into a home belonging to a woman in her 80s.

It is thought that two men visited the woman at her home in Dundee Crescent, Yaxley at around 8pm on Friday, June 18.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers launched an investigation into attempted distraction theft, and PC Andy Smith said the woman was subjected to a "frightening" ordeal.

PC Smith said: "This was a frightening experience for the victim and I appeal to anyone who may have seen these two men in Yaxley or the wider Peterborough area to get in touch with us.

"If anyone was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage then that would assist us with our enquiries.

"Also, if someone has had a similar experience, then I would also urge them to contact the police so we can deal with these unscrupulous people who target victims in such a callous way."

According to police, the men knocked on the victim's door at around 8pm but did not have any uniforms or identification.

The victim refused them entry and one man put his foot in the door, but they eventually left.

The first man is described as being in his 30s, about six foot, of stocky build and wearing a white t-shirt and shorts.

The second man is described as also being in his 30s, about six foot, with short hair and thinner than the first man.

Witnesses or anybody with information can contact police online (https://www.cambs.police.uk/) or on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting crime reference 35/43010/22.

Alternatively, reports can be filed to CrimeStoppers by phone on 0800 555 111 or online: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/