Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Woman in her 80s victim of 'attempted distraction theft' in Yaxley

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 4:41 PM June 21, 2022
Police are investigating an "attempted distraction theft" after an incident involving a woman in her 80s in Yaxley

Police in Cambridgeshire launched an investigation into an "attempted distraction theft" following an incident involving a woman in her 80s in Yaxley - Credit: PA

Two men claiming to be utilities workers reportedly tried to barge their way into a home belonging to a woman in her 80s.

It is thought that two men visited the woman at her home in Dundee Crescent, Yaxley at around 8pm on Friday, June 18.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers launched an investigation into attempted distraction theft, and PC Andy Smith said the woman was subjected to a "frightening" ordeal.

PC Smith said: "This was a frightening experience for the victim and I appeal to anyone who may have seen these two men in Yaxley or the wider Peterborough area to get in touch with us.

"If anyone was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage then that would assist us with our enquiries.

"Also, if someone has had a similar experience, then I would also urge them to contact the police so we can deal with these unscrupulous people who target victims in such a callous way."

According to police, the men knocked on the victim's door at around 8pm but did not have any uniforms or identification.

Most Read

  1. 1 Beagle puppies freed at MBR Acres after second day of action
  2. 2 A1 set for night-time and weekend closures until August
  3. 3 Duo barred from all shops in Cambridgeshire when in each other's company
  1. 4 Protestors 'occupy' MBR Acres dog breeding facility
  2. 5 Man breached restraining order and hit his ex in her Cambridgeshire home
  3. 6 Police say arrests made and protestors in custody after MBR incident
  4. 7 Fugitive found at A1(M) hotel six months after being sentenced to jail
  5. 8 Major safety shake-up pledge for guided busway
  6. 9 Ludacris, Mabel and NSG headline Cambridgeshire's Strawberries and Creem
  7. 10 Jail for prolific Chatteris drug dealer who sold spice throughout Cambs

The victim refused them entry and one man put his foot in the door, but they eventually left.

The first man is described as being in his 30s, about six foot, of stocky build and wearing a white t-shirt and shorts.

The second man is described as also being in his 30s, about six foot, with short hair and thinner than the first man.

Witnesses or anybody with information can contact police online (https://www.cambs.police.uk/) or on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting crime reference 35/43010/22.

Alternatively, reports can be filed to CrimeStoppers by phone on 0800 555 111 or online: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Peterborough News

Don't Miss

A street view of Kwellers Coffee House and Café on 2-6 Cambridge Street in St Neots.

Food and Drink

St Neots café to close its doors for good

Alexander Gilham

person
Longsands Principal Neil Owen is to stand down from his role.

Longsands Principal Neil Owen is standing down

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Chovan Ceo and Lan Thi Nguyen were found at an address in St Ives with cannabis worth up to £500,000

Cambridge Crown Court

St Ives couple grew cannabis with a street value of up to £500k

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Lauren Hughes, 27, of The Yard in Braintree, was using her phone hands-free when she killed cyclist Michael Roff in Cambridge

Peterborough Crown Court

Careless driver was 'using phone' when she killed Cambridge cyclist

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon