Purse stolen from woman in Tesco supermarket in Sapley

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 3:40 PM April 25, 2022
Thieves stole a woman's purse inside Tesco, Sapley.

Thieves stole a woman's purse inside Tesco, Sapley. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has had her purse stolen from her own handbag in a Tesco supermarket in Sapley, Huntingdon.

The woman's credit card was used to withdraw £500 following the incident, which occurred on Thursday April 14.

Cambridgeshire Police have now released images of two individuals that they would like to speak to, in connection with the theft.

A man in a blue facemask and another in thin-framed glasses walking.

Police have released images of two men that they would like to speak to in connection with the theft. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police constable Zoe Baxter, of Cambridgeshire Police's Huntingdon response team, said: "I would like to hear from anyone who recognises these men.

“I would also urge people to remain vigilant and keep purses and bags closed and secure at all times. Carrying bags in front of you or diagonally across your chest can also help prevent thefts.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police online, or by calling the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 35/25956/22.

Cambridgeshire Police have also advised that pickpocket crime prevention advice can be found on the 'Don't let them pocket it' area of their website.

