A woman has had her purse stolen from her own handbag in a Tesco supermarket in Sapley, Huntingdon.

The woman's credit card was used to withdraw £500 following the incident, which occurred on Thursday April 14.

Cambridgeshire Police have now released images of two individuals that they would like to speak to, in connection with the theft.

Police have released images of two men that they would like to speak to in connection with the theft. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police constable Zoe Baxter, of Cambridgeshire Police's Huntingdon response team, said: "I would like to hear from anyone who recognises these men.

“I would also urge people to remain vigilant and keep purses and bags closed and secure at all times. Carrying bags in front of you or diagonally across your chest can also help prevent thefts.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police online, or by calling the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 35/25956/22.

Cambridgeshire Police have also advised that pickpocket crime prevention advice can be found on the 'Don't let them pocket it' area of their website.