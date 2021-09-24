News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Woman left with a ‘bloodied nose’ in Huntingdon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:09 AM September 24, 2021   
A woman has been left with a 'bloodied nose' in Sapley Square in Huntingdon.  

Police are looking for anyone who was in Sapley Square in Huntingdon on Monday September 20 between 5:30pm and 6:30pm, when the incident took place. 

Cambridgeshire Police in a Facebook post said: “Were you in Sapley Square, Huntingdon, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Monday?  

“We’re appealing for witnesses after a woman was left with a bloodied nose after an altercation with another man. 

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the webchat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting reference 35/63830/21.” 

Huntingdon News

