Published: 11:09 AM September 24, 2021

A woman has been left with a 'bloodied nose' in Sapley Square in Huntingdon. - Credit: Google Earth

A woman has been left with a ‘bloodied nose’ after an altercation in Huntingdon.

Police are looking for anyone who was in Sapley Square in Huntingdon on Monday September 20 between 5:30pm and 6:30pm, when the incident took place.

Cambridgeshire Police in a Facebook post said: “Were you in Sapley Square, Huntingdon, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Monday?

“We’re appealing for witnesses after a woman was left with a bloodied nose after an altercation with another man.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the webchat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting reference 35/63830/21.”