Drink driver arrested in Brampton for being four times over the legal limit
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A drink driver in Brampton has been arrested for being four times over the legal limit.
A woman pulled up next to a marked police car at a fuel station forecourt in Brampton, yesterday night October 20 and ‘staggered out of her vehicle.’
Cambridgeshire Police noticed this and was concerned for the woman, they then breathalysed her.
The legal limit is 35 and the woman blew a reading of 151, meaning she was four times over the legal limit.
The woman was then arrested and spent the night in custody.
You may also want to watch:
In a Facebook post, Cambridgeshire Police said: “In Brampton, a woman pulled up next to a marked police car at a fuel station forecourt, and staggered out of her vehicle.
“Concerned about the woman, the officers breathalysed her and she blew a reading of 151. The legal limit is 35, meaning she was more than four times over the legal limit.
Most Read
- 1 Numerous Huntingdon High Street shops shut due to flooding
- 2 Man who burgled his own father’s home is sentenced
- 3 Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'
- 4 Seven men jailed for stealing bikes worth £70k
- 5 Father-of-five murdered due to 'drug deal dispute gone wrong'
- 6 Axe seized and two people charged for drink driving in St Ives
- 7 'Trolley waits' hit high for trust that oversees Hinchingbrooke Hospital
- 8 Diners at St Ives pub help raise £8k for hospitality charity
- 9 Moving day for Black Cat Radio
- 10 Envar deny responsibility for county's fly invasion
“Needless to say, she was arrested and spent the night in custody.”