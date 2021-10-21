News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Drink driver arrested in Brampton for being four times over the legal limit

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:06 AM October 21, 2021   
A failed breathalyser test taken from the 27-year-old woman stopped at a Brampton Petrol Station. 

A drink driver in Brampton has been arrested for being four times over the legal limit. 

A woman pulled up next to a marked police car at a fuel station forecourt in Brampton, yesterday night October 20 and ‘staggered out of her vehicle.’ 

Cambridgeshire Police noticed this and was concerned for the woman, they then breathalysed her. 

The legal limit is 35 and the woman blew a reading of 151, meaning she was four times over the legal limit.  

Breathalyser reading taken from 27-year-old woman who was stopped.

The woman was then arrested and spent the night in custody. 

In a Facebook post, Cambridgeshire Police said: “In Brampton, a woman pulled up next to a marked police car at a fuel station forecourt, and staggered out of her vehicle.  

“Concerned about the woman, the officers breathalysed her and she blew a reading of 151. The legal limit is 35, meaning she was more than four times over the legal limit. 

“Needless to say, she was arrested and spent the night in custody.” 


