Elderly woman dies in serious crash on London Road in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:35 AM December 1, 2021
A 76-year-old has died in a crash on London Road yesterday November 30

A 76-year-old woman has died in a crash on London Road yesterday November 30 - Credit: Google Earth

A woman has died after a serious collision in St Ives yesterday afternoon November 30.

Police were called to the A1096 London Road junction with Marsh Lane at 1.05pm with reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry.

Officers, fire crews and paramedics attended but the driver of the car, a 76-year-old woman from Huntingdon, died at the scene.

The driver of the lorry has been spoken to by police and enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw either vehicle in the build up to it, is asked to contact police via their webchat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101 quoting incident 197 of November 30, and ask to speak to Sergeant Mark Draper.

St Ives News

