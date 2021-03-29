News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Arrest for 'racially inflammatory' posters in St Ives

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 12:33 PM March 29, 2021   
Woman arrested for 'racially inflammatory' posters in St Ives.

Woman arrested for 'racially inflammatory' posters in St Ives. - Credit: Archant

A 61-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with racially inflammatory posters put up around St Ives. 

Police say the woman, who has been released under investigation, was also arrested for allegedly sending harassing letters. 

Enquiries continue. 

“We would encourage members of the public to report incidents like this via our website www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report,” a spokesperson for Cambs Police said. 

