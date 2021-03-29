Published: 12:33 PM March 29, 2021

A 61-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with racially inflammatory posters put up around St Ives.

Police say the woman, who has been released under investigation, was also arrested for allegedly sending harassing letters.

Enquiries continue.

“We would encourage members of the public to report incidents like this via our website www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report,” a spokesperson for Cambs Police said.