The window to the plaza of Wintringham Primary Academy in St Neots which was vandalised - Credit: Tracy Bryden

The Wintringham Primary Academy's school building in St Neots has been vandalised and targeted twice over the weekend after rocks were thrown against the windows of the main building.

A teacher was walking their dog past the building on Saturday evening (August 13) when they saw the large window at the front of the building had been damaged and the outer layer smashed by a rock.

School headteacher, Tracy Bryden, and the school caretaker attended the scene and boarded up the window, but the following morning the caretaker found the boarding stripped off, the inner layer of the window also smashed and another window damaged with indentations.

The building has only been open for 18 months, and Mrs Bryden said: "It's just frustrating, isn't it, and because we're so isolated, it's an easy target.

"I think it's quite disappointing. As we are part of the community, and we try and do our bit for the community, it's incredibly sad. It's a beautiful building; why would people do that? It just makes no sense."

Rocks were discovered inside the building, but Mrs Bryden said there was no sign of individuals having entered, and nothing was reported as taken.

Cambridgeshire police confirmed to The Hunts Post that the incident had been reported to them, and a crime has been raised for criminal damage.











