The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Haul of weapons including a knuckleduster seized from Little Paxton home

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 9:57 AM October 28, 2021   
Weapons seized from a home in Little Paxton. 

Weapons seized from a home in Little Paxton. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A haul of weapons, including a knuckleduster, has been seized from a home in Little Paxton in St Neots.  

Some of the items that were handed over to Cambridgeshire Police included a knuckleduster, a telescopic truncheon, machetes, as well as a mini axe.  

A knuckleduster seized from the home. 

A knuckleduster seized from the home. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The owner of the weapons was unaware that it became illegal to own your own weapons from July this year.  

Mini axe seized from the home in Little Paxton. 

Mini axe seized from the home in Little Paxton. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire Police said: “The owner of this haul of weapons in Little Paxton said they didn’t realise it was now illegal to own such items in private. 

Curved sword seized from the home. 

Machete seized from the home. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“It became illegal in July to own items such as knuckledusters, telescopic truncheons, curved swords and zombie knives in private as well as in public. 

Another curved sword by Cambridgeshire Police

Machete seized by Cambridgeshire Police - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“The items have been handed over and the owner will be voluntarily interviewed tomorrow.

Telescopic truncheon seized from home. 

Telescopic truncheon seized from home. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

 “For more information about knives and weapons.”. 

St Neots News

