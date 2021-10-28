Published: 9:57 AM October 28, 2021

Weapons seized from a home in Little Paxton. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A haul of weapons, including a knuckleduster, has been seized from a home in Little Paxton in St Neots.

Some of the items that were handed over to Cambridgeshire Police included a knuckleduster, a telescopic truncheon, machetes, as well as a mini axe.

A knuckleduster seized from the home. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The owner of the weapons was unaware that it became illegal to own your own weapons from July this year.

Mini axe seized from the home in Little Paxton. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire Police said: “The owner of this haul of weapons in Little Paxton said they didn’t realise it was now illegal to own such items in private.

Machete seized from the home. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“It became illegal in July to own items such as knuckledusters, telescopic truncheons, curved swords and zombie knives in private as well as in public.

Machete seized by Cambridgeshire Police - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

You may also want to watch:

“The items have been handed over and the owner will be voluntarily interviewed tomorrow.

Telescopic truncheon seized from home. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“For more information about knives and weapons.”.

visit https://bit.ly/3vSnpIr