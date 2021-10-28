Haul of weapons including a knuckleduster seized from Little Paxton home
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A haul of weapons, including a knuckleduster, has been seized from a home in Little Paxton in St Neots.
Some of the items that were handed over to Cambridgeshire Police included a knuckleduster, a telescopic truncheon, machetes, as well as a mini axe.
The owner of the weapons was unaware that it became illegal to own your own weapons from July this year.
Cambridgeshire Police said: “The owner of this haul of weapons in Little Paxton said they didn’t realise it was now illegal to own such items in private.
“It became illegal in July to own items such as knuckledusters, telescopic truncheons, curved swords and zombie knives in private as well as in public.
“The items have been handed over and the owner will be voluntarily interviewed tomorrow.
“For more information about knives and weapons.”.
visit https://bit.ly/3vSnpIr