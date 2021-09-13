Published: 1:15 PM September 13, 2021 Updated: 1:21 PM September 13, 2021

Mary McCann, 35, from Derby, is wanted by Thames Valley Police and has links to Huntingdon. - Credit: Thames Valley Police

A woman wanted by police accused of killing her two children in a crash on the M1 could have links to Huntingdon.

Mary McCann, 35, from Derby, failed to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (September 10).

She was due to answer two charges of causing death by dangerous driving.

Her 10-year-old son Smaller and four-year-old daughter Lilly died after a collision with an HGV near Milton Keynes on August 9.

They were killed after the family's Vauxhall Astra collided with the lorry between junctions 14 and 15 of the northbound carriageway just after 11pm.

Police said Ms McCann has links to Derby, Huntingdon, Luton, the Northolt and Uxbridge areas of London and Ireland.

Sgt Dominic Mahon, of the joint operations roads policing unit, said: "We are appealing for the public's help in locating Mary McCann after she failed to appear at court in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Milton Keynes.

"We believe that it may be possible for McCann to try to alter her appearance."

Ms McCann is described as being about 5ft 1in (1.54m) tall, of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said she also speaks with an Irish accent.

According to the BBC, on Friday, Judge Francis Sheridan said he wanted “ports and airports on alert” for her.

Ms McCann and another child passenger were injured in the crash.

It is believed the children’s funerals had been held last week.

Anyone who has seen her should call Thames Valley Police on 101, and quote reference number 43210356500.