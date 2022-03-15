Video
Toddler rescued from scene of violent knife attack in St Neots
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
A violent knife attack that took place in front of a toddler has been captured on camera.
Glen Woolford, of Childs Pond Road in St Neots, charged at his 43-year-old victim whilst holding a large kitchen knife on September 29, 2021.
Woolford, 37, left his victim with a slash wound as members of the public stepped in to prevent more violence from taking place.
One member of the public stepped into Woolford's path to protect a toddler from being caught up and injured in the attack.
A woman took the knife away from Woolford.
Woolford fled the scene in a vehicle and phoned police, claiming that a man had pulled a knife on him and tried to enter his home.
He told Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers that he attacked the 43-year-old man in an act of self-defence.
He pleaded guilty at Cambridge Crown Court to wounding without intent and having a bladed article.
He received a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for two years.
CCTV footage from a nearby property captured the attack, which took place near Woolford's house.
Officers never found a knife on the 43-year-old victim who allegedly tried to break into Woolford's home.
PC James Ferries, from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Woolford launched a violent attack on an unarmed man right in front of a small child.
"Members of the public put themselves in danger while intervening.
"It was extremely lucky that nobody was seriously hurt.
"Woolford claimed he was acting in self defence but none of what he said corroborates with the CCTV footage.
"Some people think that carrying a knife provides them with protection.
"What it actually does is put them, their friends and family in danger and increases the chances of someone being hurt."
PC Ferries added that anybody with concerns about knife crime can report them to Cambridgeshire Constabulary online: https://www.cambs.police.uk/