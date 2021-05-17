Published: 12:16 PM May 17, 2021

Huntingdon blackmailers Haroon Mohammed and Cobi Thomas forced their victims to transfer hundreds of pounds. - Credit: Cambs Police

A pair of Huntingdon blackmailers threatened to stab their victims during a four-hour ordeal where they forced them to transfer hundreds of pounds and drove at 100mph.

Cobi Thomas, 19, of Beaton Crescent and Haroon Mohammed, 19, of Sallowbush Road, called an associate on December 27, 2019 and asked to meet him in Brampton.

When the victim, aged 18, arrived with his two friends also aged 18, the pair got into his vehicle.

Mohammed asked to be driven to a nearby garage and after sending one of the victims into the shop for cigarettes, Thomas moved into the front passengers’ seat.

Thomas told the driver to do as he said or “we’ll stab you”.

One was forced to open his online banking on his phone and transfer £250 into an unknown account.

The boys were told to put their phone in aeroplane mode and forced to drive from cash point to cash point so one of the victims could withdraw large sums of cash.

During the four-hour ordeal, Mohammed put the driver into a chokehold and punched another.

He also took over driving the car, driving dangerously and doing speeds of 100mph.

Thomas and Mohammed were then driven back to Brampton where, before leaving they forced one of the boys to hand over his bank card and pin number.

In total they took £1,500 from the three victims.

While investigating the incident and their bank records, detectives found another victim who had been targeted on December 26 when he was contacted by Thomas on Snapchat.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (May 14) Thomas was sentenced to four years in a young offenders institute after previously pleading guilty to four counts of blackmail and five counts of fraud by false representation.

Mohammed was sentenced to four years and two months in a young offenders institute after previously pleading guilty to four counts of blackmail, five counts of fraud by false representation, two counts of assault and one count of dangerous driving.

He’s also been disqualified from driving for two years.

Detective Constable Marcus Johnson, who led the investigation, said: “This was a complex investigation involving a significant amount of money being stolen from four young men by two determined and violent individuals who believed they would not be caught.

“I would like to thank the victims who were brave enough to come forward to ensure this pair are now behind bars.”