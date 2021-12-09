Eight people have been disqualified from driving after being caught drink driving. - Credit: Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit

Eight people have been disqualified from driving this week after being caught drink driving in the county.

Police are working hard to tackle the issue across Cambridgeshire as part of their annual crackdown and are asking drivers to rethink getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

Those caught were:

Adam Wild, 19, from Great Gidding, Huntingdon, who was seen travelling over the speed limit, with a headlight out, in Crawthorne Road, Peterborough, on December 5. He was stopped by officers, breathalysed and found to be three times the limit. He appeared in court yesterday (December 8), where he was disqualified from driving for a year and eight months and fined £120.





Donna Hannan, 39, of Roman Way, Godmanchester, who crashed into a stationary car in The Causeway, Godmanchester, on December 4. She was breathalysed and found to initially be three times the drink drive limit after blowing 107 at the roadside. She was arrested and taken into custody where she provided a sample of 95. She appeared in court yesterday (December 8) and was disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.





Tara Aujla, 22, of Tempsford, Sandy, who drove onto the grass verge in Barford Road, St Neots, on 3 December. She was found to be twice the legal drink drive limit after providing a breath sample of 71 – the legal limit is 35. She appeared in court on Tuesday (7 December) and was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £200.





Lawrence Skilton, 24, of Broomfield Road, Chelmsford, Essex, who crashed in Old Leicester Road, Wansford, on 4 December. He was found to be more than twice the legal limit after providing a breath sample of 88. He appeared in court yesterday (8 December) and was disqualified from driving for one year and eight months years and fined £500.





Adam Wood, 21, of Pittneys, Peterborough, who was seen driving erratically in Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough, on 4 December. He was found to be more than twice the the legal drink drive limit after providing a breath sample of 80. He appeared in court on Tuesday (7 December) where he was disqualified from driving for a year and five months and fined £369.





Gabrielle Naujokaityte, 21, of Whitwell, Peterborough, who was reported by a member of the public to be swerving, tailgating other vehicles and hitting roadside furniture along Nene Parkway, Peterborough, on 4 December. Automatic Number Plater Recognition showed the vehicle was headed to the registered keeper’s address, where officers were waiting. She was breathalysed and found to be more than twice the legal drink drive limit after providing a breath sample of 74. She appeared in court yesterday (8 December), where she was disqualified from driving for a year and four months and fined £290.

The final two were arrested last month, but were handed driving disqualifications this week.

Timothy Shilling, 29, of Swift Close, Deeping St James, near Peterborough, was stopped in Taverners Road, Peterborough, after officers suspected too many people were travelling in the vehicle. He gave a roadside breath sample of 91 and on Friday (3 December) was disqualified from driving for a year and five months and fined £120.

Clarieta Hute, 39, of Newport, Gwent, failed to provide a breath sample after she crashed into a vehicle, causing considerable damage in Turnpike Road, Hampton Vale, Peterborough, on 1 November. She appeared in court yesterday (8 December) where she was disqualified from driving for two years and six months for failing to provide and fined £769.

Drink driving not only endangers the life of the driver, but also other road users around them. The legal limit is 35 but we recommend staying at zero.



To report a drink or drug driver, please call our confidential hotline on 0800 032 0845. The hotline is open 24/7 to report people driving under the influence in Cambridgeshire. You will be asked to provide as much information as possible, including the name of the driver and make, colour and registration number of the vehicle.

For information on drink driving, the law and how to report concerns to us, follow this link: https://bit.ly/3dC4Sri