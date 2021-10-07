Men arrested for carrying knuckle-duster and baton
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
Two men have been arrested for carrying a baton in Huntingdon.
The pair were apprehended by Cambridgeshire Police today after officers discovered a baton hidden inside a vehicle in Huntingdon.
In Peterborough, officers also found a baseball bat and a knuckle-duster on another man during a stop and search.
Cambridgeshire Police in a Facebook post said: "Convinced he wasn’t on the way to a baseball game, officers seized the weapons and gave him a night in custody instead.
“Today’s top tip: if you carry a knuckleduster or baton, don’t be surprised if you get arrested.
“That’s what happened to two men in their 40s stopped by police in Huntingdon.
"Officers suspected something wasn’t quite right and found this baton hidden inside the vehicle.
Most Read
- 1 Alarm bells ring over rising Covid-19 cases in Cambridgeshire schools
- 2 Woman cyclist killed in A1307 lorry crash near Addenbrooke's Hospital
- 3 Fine and community service for man who dumped rubbish
- 4 Two arrests as Camp Beagle protests intensify
- 5 Family pay tribute to grandfather, 60, killed in A1 motorcycle crash
- 6 Motorist left 'unable to get to work for two days' amid fuel crisis
- 7 Crime and punishment walks to reveal town's grizzly history
- 8 Final demolition of A14 viaduct moves nearer
- 9 'We are here to stay!' High Court allows Camp Beagle to remain
- 10 Mum-of-four spurred on by family to raise money for brain tumour charity
“Following a change in the law it is now illegal to own certain weapons, including knuckledusters, even if kept on private property.”
Visit the police website for more information https://bit.ly/3adQ7JJ #SaferCambs