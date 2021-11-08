Two people have been arrested in Hemingford Grey after knives, a gun, cash and drugs were seized. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Two men have been arrested in Hemingford Grey after knives, a gun, cash and drugs were seized.

Huntingdon Neighbourhood officers, on Friday November 5, executed a S.8 PACE warrant at an address on St Ives Road, Hemingford Grey.

Inside the address a quantity of cocaine and cannabis was located along with over £2000 in cash, an air pistol and a sword.

Cambridgeshire Police in a Facebook post said: “Two persons inside the address, a 20-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were arrested and were taken to Huntingdon Police Station.

“Today, officers have charged the two with the following:

“Concerned in the supply of Class A - Cocaine Concerned in the supply of Class B – Cannabis.

“Possession with intent to supply Class B – Cannabis.

“Possession of Class A – Cocaine.

“They have both been remanded in to Custody and will be put before the next available court.”