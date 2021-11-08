News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Two men arrested in Hemingford Grey for possession of drugs

Alexandra Collett

Published: 9:55 AM November 8, 2021
Two people have been arrested in Hemingford Grey after knives, a gun, cash and drugs were seized.

Huntingdon Neighbourhood officers, on Friday November 5, executed a S.8 PACE warrant at an address on St Ives Road, Hemingford Grey. 

Inside the address a quantity of cocaine and cannabis was located along with over £2000 in cash, an air pistol and a sword. 

A gun and knives were seized from the home.

A gun and a sword were seized from the home. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire Police in a Facebook post said: “Two persons inside the address, a 20-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were arrested and were taken to Huntingdon Police Station.  

“Today, officers have charged the two with the following: 

“Concerned in the supply of Class A - Cocaine Concerned in the supply of Class B – Cannabis. 

“Possession with intent to supply Class B – Cannabis. 

“Possession of Class A – Cocaine.  

“They have both been remanded in to Custody and will be put before the next available court.” 

