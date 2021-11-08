Two men arrested in Hemingford Grey for possession of drugs
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
Two men have been arrested in Hemingford Grey after knives, a gun, cash and drugs were seized.
Huntingdon Neighbourhood officers, on Friday November 5, executed a S.8 PACE warrant at an address on St Ives Road, Hemingford Grey.
Inside the address a quantity of cocaine and cannabis was located along with over £2000 in cash, an air pistol and a sword.
Cambridgeshire Police in a Facebook post said: “Two persons inside the address, a 20-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were arrested and were taken to Huntingdon Police Station.
“Today, officers have charged the two with the following:
“Concerned in the supply of Class A - Cocaine Concerned in the supply of Class B – Cannabis.
“Possession with intent to supply Class B – Cannabis.
“Possession of Class A – Cocaine.
“They have both been remanded in to Custody and will be put before the next available court.”