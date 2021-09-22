Published: 5:22 PM September 22, 2021 Updated: 5:39 PM September 22, 2021

Richard Minott 40, of Lilford Road, London was sentenced to five years in prison. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A pair of drug dealers have been caught thanks to eagle-eyed neighbours.

Officers from the Southern Neighbourhood Support Team paid a visit to a property in Abbotts Way, Horningsea in September last year (2020) after concerns two men were repeatedly coming and going.

Just as they were about to leave, Richard Minott and Andrew Reid appeared in their car.

The team searched the vehicle and found multiple phones, a knife and cannabis.

The pair were taken into custody where a sock containing wraps of crack cocaine was found in Minott’s trousers.

He also had £780 in cash. Reid also produced a sock of heroin wraps from his pants.

Suspecting the pair were dealing from the property in Horningsea, officers used a key found on Minott to enter the house where they went on to find more than £9,000 in cash and further drugs.

At Cambridge Crown Court yesterday September 21, Minott, 40, of Lilford Road, London was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.

Reid, 38, of Aspinalls Yard, Willingham, was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and cocaine. He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work.

PC Nathan Stuart from the Neighbourhood Support Team said: “This case demonstrates what an important role the community play in helping to keep their neighbourhoods safe.

“Drug dealers can and will operate in rural areas as well as busy cities. We ask members of the community to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious so we can help bring these people to justice.”

If you suspect drug dealing in your area, report it to us here: https://bit.ly/3CDU0n8